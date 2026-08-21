80% rally in YTD! Ratnaveer Precision Engineering declares rights issue worth ₹330 crore

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering approved a ₹330 crore rights issue comprising 1,24,99,669 equity shares at an issue price of ₹264 per share, including a premium of ₹254 per share, on 20 August.
The rights entitlement has been fixed at 7 equity shares for every 40 equity shares held, with the record date set as 26 August, while the issue opening date will be announced later.
The company plans to utilise the funds to strengthen its capital base and support its ongoing growth and expansion initiatives, including its ₹472.34 crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project, which is targeted for commercial production in November 2026.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, last month, reporting strong revenue and profitability growth.
The company’s total revenue rose 20% year-on-year to ₹318 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹265 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. EBITDA stood at ₹36 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 11.3%, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 21% YoY to ₹18.2 crore.
Vijay Sanghavi, Managing Director and CFO of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., said the company has begun FY27 on a positive note, supported by continued momentum across its core businesses and progress on key strategic initiatives.
He highlighted the advancement of the company’s Copper Clad Laminate project, the upgrade in its Infomerics credit ratings, regulatory approvals and industry recognition during the quarter as indicators of its underlying business strength. Sanghavi added that Ratnaveer remains focused on delivering sustainable growth through operational excellence, strategic investments and innovation, while contributing to India’s evolving manufacturing ecosystem.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is a manufacturer of stainless steel finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, tubes, pipes and other precision engineering products.
It is also expanding into advanced electronic materials through what it describes as India’s first fully integrated CCL manufacturing facility, being developed under the Government of India’s PLI Scheme for Electronics.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's share price today jumped nearly 5% to hit a new 52-week high at ₹282.50 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹267.60 per share.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price has delivered strong returns across multiple timeframes. The stock has gained nearly 20% in one week, over 34% in two weeks and 56% in the past month. Over the longer term, it has risen 48.48% in three months, 67.65% in six months and 79.65% on a year-to-date basis.
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