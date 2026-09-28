800% dividend stock: This Blackstone-backed IT share zooms 14% after fixing record date; check amount per share

Dividend alert: Shares of R Systems International Limited rallied nearly 14% during Monday’s intraday trading session, days after the IT services firm fixed record date for its interim dividend for year 2026. The Blackstone-backed company has announced an 800% dividend for the year 2026.

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The IT enabled services stock saw sharp rally as soon as the Indian stock market opened today. R Systems International stock jumped nearly 14% today.

R Systems International dividend per share The company’s board of directors fixed second interim dividend for the year 2026 of ₹8 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each, which is 800% of its face value. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout. The second interim dividend for the year 2026 will “be paid on or before October 24, 2026,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

R Systems International dividend record date: What is the last date to buy and qualify? The board has fixed Thursday, October 1 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. As investors must own the stock before record date to become eligible for the payout, they must purchase it by Wednesday, September 30 to qualify for the payout.

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R Systems International share price trend R Systems International stock was trading 14% higher at ₹268.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,185.17 crore at 11 am on Monday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹269.75 per share and an intraday low of ₹247.35 per share.

The IT stock has delivered close to 10.96% return in one week and around 11.97% return in two weeks. Its stock value has surged close to 8.39% in one month.

Blackstone backing Blackstone Inc’s BCP Asia II Topco II Pte Limited, Singapore holds a majority 51.85% stake in R Systems. As per BSE data on September 28, BCP Asia II Topco holds 6,14,33,005 shares, equivalent to 51.85% of the company.

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