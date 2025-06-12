800% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps over 9% after THIS announcement

Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions surged 6% in the trading session on Thursday, June 12, after the company said its board is slated to meet later this week to consider raising funds.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Jun 2025, 11:46 AM IST
800% rally in five years: Multibagger stock jumps over 9% after THIS announcement

Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions surged 9% in the trading session on Thursday, June 12, after the company said its board is slated to meet later this week to consider raising funds and a stock split. Kellton Tech's board is slated to meet on Saturday, June 14.

“… to consider and if thought fit, approve the proposal of raising of funds by issuance of equity shares/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/preference shares/any other equity linked securities (“Securities”) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws,” the small-cap company said.

It added that its board will also consider the proposal of alteration of the share capital of the company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares of face value of 5/- each.

If approved, it would be the first-ever stock split by Kellton Tech Solutions.

Kellton Tech - Q4 snapshot

The company also recently released its March quarter results, wherein it posted a total revenue of 287.3 crore, recording a growth of 2.9% QoQ and 15.5% YoY.

Its net profit stood at 19.2 crore for Q4 FY25, down from 23.93 crore posted in the same period a year ago. The EBITDA margin for the quarter under review was 10.5%, with the reported EBITDA at 30.2 crore.

During the quarter, the company acquired nine new clients.

Kellton Tech share price trend

The small-cap stock Kellton Tech, having a market capitalisation of 1,343 crore, surged as much as 9.94% in intraday deals to the day's high of 139.80 apiece.

Kellton Tech share price was trading at 138.15, up 8.65% at 11.45 am today.

The multibagger stock has risen 27% in the past three months, while it is up 33% in the last one year. However, in the past two and five years, its performance has been most impressive, as Kellton Tech stock recorded upside of 125% and 853%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

