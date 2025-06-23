800% rally in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite sell-off in Indian stock market

Multibagger small-cap stock Aayush Wellness hit 2% upper circuit at ₹183.85 apiece on Monday's session despite sell-off in Indian stock market. Aayush Wellness share price has rallied over 800% in one year. In the last week, the multibagger small-cap stock increased by 12.52%. Aayush Wellness share price has surged by 220.91% over the last three months.

The positive sentiment around the small-cap stock comes in light of the announcement that it has expanded into diagnostic testing, home sample collection, and teleconsultation services. These offerings will be available via a website and a mobile application specifically created to enhance access to affordable essential health services, particularly for families and working individuals seeking convenient healthcare from home.

“Our goal is to bring the simplicity and reliability to every household—where booking a test or consulting a doctor is as easy as ordering groceries online. We’re entering this segment with a focus on affordability, trust, and convenience. This is more than a business expansion—it’s a step towards reshaping everyday healthcare for millions,” said Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited.

Through this expansion, the company is creating a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses every phase of the preventive care process—from test scheduling to diagnosis and treatment.

The firm’s varied approach encompassing wellness, nutraceuticals, herbal offerings, and now diagnostics mitigates risk and enhances revenue predictability.

Diagnostics market in India The diagnostics sector in India is currently valued at Rs. 1.11 lakh crores and is experiencing a CAGR of 14%, with home sample collection expected to account for approximately 25 to 30 percent of this market share in the upcoming year.

Aayush Wellness recognizes the growing demand for at-home healthcare services and sees a significant opportunity to expand and enhance its presence throughout India.

By integrating user-friendly digital platforms with reliable on-ground services, the company aims to seize this rapidly growing market and transform the delivery of healthcare—making it quicker, more accessible, and genuinely focused on patients.

