800% return in one year! Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit following stock market rebound

Multibagger stock Spice Lounge: Multibagger stock Spice Lounge Food share price surged on Thursday, December 12, with its share price locked in a 5% upper circuit at ₹50.08, defying broader market volatility. The rally came amid a rebound in Indian equities after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25 bps rate cut, though benchmark indices briefly slipped 0.3% before recovering.

Spice Lounge Food Works has been one of the standout performers in the SME segment, delivering extraordinary wealth creation for investors. The stock has soared nearly 800% over the past one year, marking it as one of the top multibagger of 2025.

Despite Thursday’s sharp rise, the counter remains 30% below its 52-week high of ₹72.20, touched in November 2025. However, the magnitude of its long-term appreciation remains striking. The stock has jumped 796% from its 52-week low of ₹5.59, recorded in December last year. Zooming out further, its five-year return stands at a staggering almost 4,200%, underscoring sustained investor conviction. In recent timeframes, too, the stock has posted solid gains — up 103% in the last six months, 11% over the last three months, and 7% in the past one month.

Spice Lounge: Recent Development In a press release dated December 4, Spice Lounge Food Works announced a significant expansion milestone: it has secured the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, a globally recognised quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand known for its chicken offerings and flavour-focused menu. The partnership marks the company’s entry into an internationally established food segment and positions it for rapid scale-up in India’s expanding QSR landscape.

The company plans to roll out Wing Zone across India through a combination of high-street outlets and cloud kitchens, enabling both accessibility and scalability. Commenting on the development, Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairperson and Director, said, “We are delighted to bring Wing Zone to India and believe this partnership marks an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy. The Indian QSR market is experiencing strong momentum, driven by evolving consumer preferences, rising urbanisation and increasing adoption of global food formats. Wing Zone’s internationally acclaimed flavours, paired with our operational expertise, position us well to capture this opportunity.”

According to the company, India’s first Wing Zone outlet will open in Koramangala, Bangalore, in January 2026, with additional locations planned across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, followed by expansion into other major cities through a structured, multi-phase rollout.

Spice Lounge Financial Performance Spice Lounge Food Works’ momentum is reinforced by strong Q2FY26 results. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net profit jumped to ₹3.4 crore, rising 300% from ₹0.83 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations surged 158% to ₹46.20 crore, compared to ₹18 crore last year. Total income increased to ₹49 crore, up from ₹18.2 crore in Q2FY25. The company reported EBITDA of ₹4.15 crore, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency. Total comprehensive income stood at ₹3.50 crore, significantly higher than ₹8.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, provides IT services and solutions across India, the US, Canada and other international markets, operating through its Software & IT Services and Food & Restaurant Services segments. Its offerings include outsourcing, data processing, call centre operations, technical support, software development and consulting. The company also operates and franchises restaurant brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Wing Zone and Blaze Kebabs, along with nightlife venues including Xora and Salud. Founded in 1981 and renamed in 2025, it is headquartered in Hyderabad.