800% returns in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 7%. Here's why

Multibagger stock Rathi Steel and Power rallied as much as 7% on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company reported a strong set of numbers in the Q4 results 2026 (Q4 FY26).

The stock opened at an intraday high of ₹20.63 apiece on 1 June, compared with the previous close of ₹18.76 on Friday last week.

Rathi Steel and Power Q4 results 2026 The company delivered a strong financial performance in Q4 FY26, reporting total income of ₹244.57 crore, representing a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 63.34% compared to Q4 FY25. Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA rising 22.72% YoY to ₹9.89 crore in the March quarter FY26.

Profit after tax (PAT) nearly doubled, surging 95.84% YoY to ₹7.45 crore. Consequently, the PAT margin improved by 51 basis points to 3.04%, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and better earnings quality.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.86, marking a substantial increase of 95.45% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, total income surged 42% to ₹716.49 crore in FY26, as compared to ₹505.43 crore in FY25. EBITDA and PAT also witnessed a significant rise of 24% and 9% in FY26.

"We have closed the fiscal year on a strong note, with robust performance in the last quarter. Despite market headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainties and steel price volatility, we have demonstrated resilience and continued on our growth trajectory. Our focus on strategic initiatives to improve product mix and efficiencies has reflected in our performance. Growth was driven by healthy demand for our products coupled with ramp-up of operations of the TMT bar mill. Energy and other efficiency measures undertaken during the year helped offset pricing pressures, leading to better margins. During the year, green power purchased through open access contributed to more than a quarter of the overall power consumption. The company is committed to increasing the share of green power in future," said Udit Rathi, Promoter, Rathi Steel and Power Limited.

Rathi Steel and Power share price trend The multibagger stock has largely remained negative in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has fallen over 6% in a month and 9.57% in three months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 27.37%. Furthermore, Rathi Steel and Power shares have lost 37% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has impressed long-term investors with multibagger returns of 845% in five years and 548% in ten years.