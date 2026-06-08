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800% returns in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 4% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Rathi Steel & Power share price has fallen over 8% in one month and has declined 28% on a YTD basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 34% in one year and has plunged over 62% in two years. However, Rathi Steel share price has delivered multibagger returns of 831% in five years.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 Jun 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Rathi Steel & Power share price has delivered multibagger returns of 831% in five years.
Rathi Steel & Power share price has delivered multibagger returns of 831% in five years.(Image: Pixabay)
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Rathi Steel and Power share price jumped over 4% on Monday despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 4.35% to 19.90 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Rathi Steel & Power shares came amid a sell-off in the broader equity market. The Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a percent lower.

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Rathi Steel & Power recently announced that it has undertaken a trial run of the Hot Charging of Mild Steel Billets to the TMT Bar Mill on 6 June 2026. It will be utilized to manufacture high-quality MS TMT Rebars of Fe 550 / Fe 550D grades.

“The implementation of the Hot Charging process allows transfer of hot billets from the continuous casting machine to the rolling mill. This drastically minimizes reheating requirements, leading to significant savings in fuel consumption and reduction of scale loss,” Rathi Steel and Power said in a release.

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The trial run successfully yielded Fe 550D grade MS TMT Rebars, which has high growing demand, it added.

“This successful trial run marks a pivotal step forward in enhancing our operational efficiencies, reducing production costs, and strengthening our product portfolio to cater to the growing demands of India’s infrastructure sector,” said the company.

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Rathi Steel and Power Share Price Performance

Rathi Steel and Power share price has fallen over 8% in one month and has declined 28% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 34% in one year and has plunged over 62% in two years. However, Rathi Steel share price has delivered multibagger returns of 831% in five years.

At 1:30 PM, Rathi Steel and Power share price was trading 2.46% higher at 19.54 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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