Onesource Industries & Venture's share price increased by 5% to ₹ 13.60, ending a three-day decline. The stock has surged 136% since June 2023, providing 800% returns over seven years. The company is exploring growth opportunities in domestic and international markets.

The shares, valued at ₹5.75 apiece in June 2023, have jumped 136% to their current level. During this period, the shares rose in five out of seven months (including the current month), with July recording the highest monthly gain of 49%, followed by December with a gain of 42.5%.

So far this month, the shares have risen another 9%. Impressively, the stock has delivered remarkable returns to long-term investors, increasing by 800% in seven years. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh during this period, his investment would have grown to nearly ₹9 lakh.

Looking at the stock's yearly performance, it ended CY24 with a gain of 90%, and prior to this, the stock delivered a phenomenal return of 405% in CY21.

About Company Onesource Industries & Venture trading portfolio includes activities such as cultivating, growing, producing, harvesting, raising, or dealing in agricultural produce, operating as agriculturists, farmers, or gardeners.

The company is focused on tapping both domestic and international markets, with substantial potential for growth. Additionally, it seeks to explore the vast export market, alongside opportunities in outsourcing and business process management, to further its expansion.

The company in its FY24 annual report said it continues to assess opportunities for growth and expansion and remains ready to make investments when attractive prospects arise.

During the September quarter (Q2FY25), the company reported total revenue of ₹32.47 crore, compared to ₹4.30 crore in the previous year. The net profit improved to ₹0.57 crore, up from ₹0.20 crore in Q2FY24.