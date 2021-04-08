81% of large cap funds underperformed indices in 2020: SPIVA report

Akash Jain, associate director, Global Research & Design, S&P Dow Jones Indices said, "In 2020 India joined markets across the world facing extraordinary volatility due to COVID-19. We saw a strong rebound that began at the start of the second quarter of 2020 continued into the second half 2020, with the S&P BSE 100 finishing the six-month period up 36.48%. During this recovery period we saw that the second half of 2020 has been a particularly challenging period for Indian equity active funds where 100% of the Large Cap funds, 80.% of the ELSS funds and 53% of the Mid-/Small-cap funds underperformed their respective benchmarks."

