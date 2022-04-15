82% of large-cap equity schemes underperform S&P BSE 100 over 5 years: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over longer horizons, 70% of large-cap funds underperformed the benchmark BSE 100 over 3 years period ending December 2021, while 82.26% of these funds underperformed the benchmark over the five years period.
The year 2021 emerged positive for Indian equities with active funds in the equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) along with mid and small-cap stocks outperforming. However, the large-cap category was broadly underperforming in the year.
S&P Dow Jones Indices backed SPIVA report showed that 50% of the Indian equity-large cap funds underperformed the S&P BSE 100. Meanwhile, over the second half of 2021, 54.55% of the large-cap funds underperformed the mentioned benchmark.
Notably, 67.61% of the actively managed large-cap equity funds in India underperformed the BSE 100 benchmark over the 10-year period ending in December 2021.
SPIVA report said that over the same period, Indian large-cap funds witnessed a low survivorship rate of 69.01%. The asset-weighted fund return was 16 basis points higher than the equal-weighted fund return over the 10-year period, and the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of fund performance was 2.79% for the same period.
"The rally in Indian equities continued into the second half of 2021, with more than one-half of the active funds in the large-cap category lagging the S&P BSE 100 benchmark. Active funds in the ELSS and mid-/small-cap categories fared better, with 39.02% and 37.25% of the active funds underperforming their respective benchmarks," the SPIVA report added.
Further, the report highlighted saying that "Mid-/small-cap was the best-performing fund category among the equity categories covered in this scorecard; the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index’s performance was 51.77% over the one-year period ending in December 2021. Though investors in this category may have witnessed a broad spread in fund returns (the difference in the first and third quartiles was 19.57%), exposing fund selection risk challenges."
For the Indian ELSS funds, the SPIVA report mentioned that over the one-year period ending in December 2021, the S&P BSE 200 ended in the green, returning 29.11%, with 26.83% of funds underperforming the benchmark. During the second half of 2021, 39.02% of the funds underperformed the benchmark.
Meanwhile, over the 3, 5, and 10 years period ending in December 2021, 63.41%, 79.07%, and 58.33% of ELSS funds underperformed the BSE 200 benchmark, respectively. It said, "over the 10-year horizon, the return spread between asset-weighted and equal-weighted returns was -78 bps. The return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of fund performance was 2.71%."
In regards to Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap Funds, the report pointed out that the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index was up 51.77% over the one-year period ending in December 2021. Over the second half of 2021, 37.25% of the funds underperformed the benchmark.
Among all the categories evaluated in the SPIVA India Scorecard, the Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap category fared the best for active funds, with 56.06% of the active funds underperforming the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index over the 10-year period ending in December 2021. However, over the same period, the survivorship rate was low, at 75.76%. SPIVA in its note said, "for the same period, the asset-weighted fund return was 132 bps lower than the equal-weighted fund return, and the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of fund performance was 4.01%, which was the highest among the equity categories."
Highlighting Indian government bonds, the SPIVA report outlined that the S&P BSE India Government Bond Index returned 3.54% over the one-year period ending in December 2021. Over the 6-month and 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods ending in December 2021, 80.77%, 79.17%, 53.85%, 76.19%, and 88.00% of the actively managed funds in this category lagged the benchmark, respectively. Over the 10-year period ending in December 2021, the survivorship rate was only 40.00%. For the same period, the asset-weighted fund return was 121 bps higher than the equal-weighted fund return, and the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of fund performance was 1.68%.
As for the Indian composite bond funds, the SPIVA report said that in the 12-month period ending in December 2021, the S&P BSE India Bond Index closed in the black, with a gain of 3.96%. Across the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods ending in December 2021, nearly 90% or more of the funds underperformed the benchmark. Over the 10-year period, the survivorship rate was 74.74%. For the same period, the asset-weighted fund return was 137 bps higher than the equal-weighted fund return, and the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of fund performance was 1.49%.