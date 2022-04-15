82% of large-cap equity schemes underperform S&P BSE 100 over 5 years: Report

Among all the categories evaluated in the SPIVA India Scorecard, the Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap category fared the best for active funds, with 56.06% of the active funds underperforming the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index over the 10-year period ending in December 2021. However, over the same period, the survivorship rate was low, at 75.76%. SPIVA in its note said, "for the same period, the asset-weighted fund return was 132 bps lower than the equal-weighted fund return, and the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of fund performance was 4.01%, which was the highest among the equity categories."