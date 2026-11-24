Shares of RMC Switchgears are likely to remain in investors' focus in Wednesday's trade, November 25, after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an estimated ₹522 crore project in Maharashtra, nearly three times its market capitalisation.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said it had received the LoI for a turnkey distribution-infrastructure package in Maharashtra.

What does the ₹ 522 crore LoI received by RMC Switchgears cover? The LoI is for the development of distribution infrastructure and system-strengthening works, covering the construction of new substations, augmentation of existing substations, additional power transformers, HT lines and allied works.

The package includes the supply, testing, transportation, construction, erection and commissioning of new substations, augmentation of existing substations, additional power transformers, HT lines and other allied distribution works, as per the filing.

It also includes associated civil works, plant and equipment, installation and performance-guarantee responsibilities.

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Ankit Agarwal, CEO and full-time director of RMC Switchgears Limited, said, "This is a significant opportunity for RMC to demonstrate its end-to-end execution capability on a complex, utility-grade distribution-infrastructure programme. The ADR package spans the full project lifecycle - from civil works and equipment supply through installation, commissioning and performance assurance - and reinforces our ability to deliver integrated electrical EPC solutions at scale."

"The engagement further builds on our experience in Maharashtra and strengthens our credentials in high-value distribution infrastructure. We remain focused on disciplined execution, rigorous project controls and delivering dependable outcomes for the utility ecosystem," he further added.

RMC Switchgears receives LoI worth nearly 3 times its market cap; how has the stock performed? The estimated value of the LoI is nearly three times the company's market capitalisation of ₹173 crore as of Monday.

However, RMC Switchgears shares have remained under prolonged selling pressure, crashing nearly 70% over the past year. The stock has also declined 72% over the past two years and 71.3% over the past five years, according to the Trendlyne.

Nevertheless, its long-term performance still remains impressive as it is up by 830% over the last five years.

What does the latest LoI mean for RMC Switchgears? The engagement is expected to strengthen RMC's electrical EPC execution pipeline and expand its participation in India's distribution-network modernisation opportunity.

It also builds on the company's existing experience in distribution-infrastructure projects in Jalna and Satara.