8350% returns in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday after receipt of NHAI order

Multibagger small-cap stock: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹667 crore, is expected to attract investors' interest during Friday's session, March 13, as the company has secured a new order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company, on Thursday, post-market hours, said it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India for operating a user fee collection agency at the Chowlaggere fee plaza on NH-48 in Karnataka.

In a regulatory filing with BSE Limited, the company said the contract is valued at ₹27.15 crore and will be executed over a period of one year. The project involves user fee collection at the Chowlaggere toll plaza located at Km 193.020 for the four-laning stretch between Hassan and Maranahally on NH-48 in the state of Karnataka.

The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including the recovery of consumable expenses associated with their operation.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares crash 10.5% in March The company’s shares have come under severe selling pressure in March amid a broader market sell-off, causing them to lose 10.5% so far this month. Over the last eight months, including March, the stock has closed six months in the red, losing a cumulative 33%.

Despite the sharp pullback in recent months, the stock’s long-term gains still look impressive.

Hazoor Multi Projects historical performance analysis Between April 2021 and September 2024, the small-cap stock received strong interest from Dalal Street investors, rising from ₹0.43 apiece to ₹55.33, resulting in a massive gain of 12,767%. Along the way, the stock also touched a fresh all-time high of ₹63.90 apiece.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered positive returns in five out of the last six years, with three of those qualifying as multibagger years. The standout year was 2021, during which it gained 724%, followed by 2023 and 2022, when it rallied 373% and 192%, respectively.

Cumulatively, the stock has been trading 210% higher over the last three years and 8,730% higher over the last five years.