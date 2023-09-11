Amid strong growth of Indian stock market , around 84% of affluent investors in India witnessed a surge in their net worth in last three years, found the Global Wealth Blueprint survey released on Monday.

The survey also indicated that only 39% of the surveyed affluent investors in India believe that the challenges posed by the current economic volatility will not have a significant impact on long-term wealth creation, while 35% of them believe the current situation is an opportunity that can improve their long-term wealth.