84% of affluent investors in India witnessed rise in their net worth in last three years: Survey1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Amid strong growth of Indian stock market, around 84% of affluent investors in India witnessed a surge in their net worth in last three years, found the Global Wealth Blueprint survey released on Monday.
