84% of affluent investors in India witnessed rise in their net worth in last three years: Survey

84% of affluent investors in India witnessed rise in their net worth in last three years: Survey

1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST Livemint

More than eight out of ten affluent investors witnessed a rise in their net worth in last three years, according to The Global Wealth Blueprint released on Monday.

Amid strong growth of Indian stock market, around 84% of affluent investors in India witnessed a surge in their net worth in last three years, found the Global Wealth Blueprint survey released on Monday.

The survey also indicated that only 39% of the surveyed affluent investors in India believe that the challenges posed by the current economic volatility will not have a significant impact on long-term wealth creation, while 35% of them believe the current situation is an opportunity that can improve their long-term wealth.

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 05:53 PM IST
