84% rally in a month, 175% in 6 months: This small-cap stock multiplies ₹1 lakh into ₹34.3 lakh in 5 years

Although the broader markets have remained under severe selling pressure in recent sessions, Izmo, which provides solutions for the automotive e-retail sector in North America, Europe, and Asia, continued its winning run, with shares maintaining a healthy uptrend and withstanding sharp market volatility.
Over the last five trading sessions alone, they have surged from ₹408 to ₹706, delivering a massive gain of 73%. This rally has pushed its August gains to 84%, marking its biggest monthly rise since July 2015.
The surge in demand on Dalal Street for this small-cap counter follows multiple positive developments that have attracted strong investor interest.
On August 21, the company announced that izmomicro, a specialized division of Izmo, had developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform capable of supporting 32-channel fiber input and output, with an industry-leading insertion loss of less than 2 dB.
Commenting on the development, Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmomicro, said, “Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future.”
Impressively, the stock has closed the last six months in green, including the current month, generating a phenomenal return of 175%. Even during periods of sharp volatility in the small-cap segment, it did not lose momentum and continued to climb, resulting in a staggering 890% jump over the last three years and 3,430% over the last five years, rising from ₹20 apiece.
The stellar rise in its share price has also pushed the company’s market capitalization to ₹1,020 crore as of August 11. In the previous trading session, the stock touched a fresh record high of ₹738 apiece.
Looking at its yearly performance, the stock ended CY24 with a sharp gain of 120%, following an even bigger 238% rally in CY23. In the current year alone, it has already gained 25.53%. Notably, it touched a two-year low of ₹229 in March but has staged a strong recovery since then.
The massive rise in share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth. An investor who had put ₹1 lakh into the stock five years ago and held onto it would now see its value swell to ₹35.30 lakh—underscoring the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.