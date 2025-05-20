₹8.40 to ₹78.50: Multibagger penny stock gives 850% returns in two and half years. Do you own?

Multibagger penny stock: The Indian stock market has been volatile over the last few months due to mixed global cues, India-Pakistan conflict and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. However, despite the uncertainty, investors can make money in Indian stocks if they research well before investing.

One such company that has turned out to be a multibagger penny stock is Banganga Paper Industries.

Banganga Paper Industries, which was once priced at ₹8.40 in December 2022, is now trading at ₹78.50 on the BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 2.5 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹9.3 lakh.

Banganga Paper Industries share price movement The multibagger penny stock fell over 3.37 per cent in Tuesday's session; however, it has gained over 5.70 per cent in five trading sessions.

Banganga Paper Industries share price has given multibagger returns to its investors by soaring over 850 per cent in two and a half years.

So far, the penny stock has maintained its positive trajectory in the short term as well. In the last six months, the stock has ascended 48 per cent, meanwhile, it has gained over 467.77 per cent in the last one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the penny stock has added nearly 2 per cent, rising from ₹77.40 to current market levels.

Banganga Paper Industries Q4 results 2025 Banganga Paper Industries posted a net profit of ₹1 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, a notable turnaround from a net loss of ₹0.01 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter saw a massive surge of 18,527.27%, rising to ₹20.49 crore from ₹0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company reported a net profit of ₹1.88 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹0.02 crore in the previous year. Annual sales soared 14,797.44%, reaching ₹58.10 crore, up from ₹0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024.