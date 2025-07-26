850% rally in five years! Multibagger penny stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger penny stock: PC Jeweller shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The penny stock priced below ₹15 is expected to be in focus on Monday as the company board has approved allotment of warrants through the preferential route on a private placement basis. On Friday, the company board formed about the allotment of these warrants in an exchange filing. The warrants have been allotted to one promoter and eleven non-promoters. The only promoter who has been allotted warrants is Balram Garg (HUF).

Advertisement

PC Jeweller news The jewellery brand informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the move saying, "..... we would like to inform further that the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed by Circulation on July 25, 2025 has allotted 34,67,82,850 (Thirty Four Crore Sixty Seven Lakh Eighty Two Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty) equity shares of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, on conversion of 3,46,78,285 (Three Crore Forty Six Lakh Seventy Eight Thousand Two Hundred Eighty Five) Warrants, to 12 Allottees belonging to 'Promoter Group' and Non-Promoter, Public Category', after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up value per share and premium per share post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares of the Company from 1 equity share of ₹ 10/- each to 10 equity shares of ₹ 1/- each w.e.f. December 16, 2024, upon receipt of the balance amount aggregating to ₹ 146,16,89,712.75 (Rupees One Hundred Forty Six Crore Sixteen Lakh Eighty Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Twelve and Paise Seventy Five Only) at the rate of ₹ 42.15 (Rupees Forty Two and Paise Fifteen Only) per Warrant (being 75% of the Issue Price per Warrant) pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion of Warrants into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company."

Advertisement

PC Jeweller share price history In one month, PC Jeweller's share price has ascended 20 per cent, whereas in the last six months, this penny stock has delivered just 8 per cent returns. In YTD time, this multibagger penny stock has generated zero returns by logging a decline of around 10 per cent. However, in one year, PC Jeweller's share price has ascended 70 per cent, while in the last five years, this multibagger penny stock has risen nearly 850 per cent.

The multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both the NSE and the BSE. It ended on Friday with a trade volume of nearly 4.96 crore and a market cap of ₹9,567 crore. Its 52-week low is ₹8.20 apiece, and its 52-week high is ₹19.65 per share on the NSE.

Advertisement