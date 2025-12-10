Mint Market
850% YTD return! Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock hits upper circuit for third day in a row

Despite market volatility, the stock has given multibagger returns of whopping 850% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and 1,189% in a year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Dec 2025, 12:56 PM IST
850% YTD return. Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock Elitecon International hits upper circuit for third day in a row.
Multibagger circuit to circuit stock: Elitecon International share price hit 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, December 10. The multibagger stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the past three sessions.

What's behind the rally?

In an exchange filing on December 8, Elitecon International said that the company has successfully paid the full amount of the interim dividend to all eligible non-promoter category shareholders.

“The interim dividend has been paid to all non-promoter shareholders as per the declaration dated 05 November 2025 and Record Date 12 November 2025,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed that all promoter category shareholders of the company have voluntarily relinquished/waived their entire entitlement to the said interim dividend, amounting to approximately 47.5 million.

According to the filing, the promoters decision was intended to strengthen the company's internal financial resources, giving the company a solid base for future growth, expansion plans, and working capital requirements. The company further clarified that the move was completely voluntary, and dividend payouts to non-promoter shareholders continued as usual, with no changes to the company’s shareholding structure

In November, the company had announced an interim dividend of 0.05 per equity share of 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The board had fixed November 12 as the record date.

Elitecon International Q2 results 2025

Elitecon International posted a strong financial results for the September quarter 2025 (Q2FY26).

In Q2FY26, net sales jumped 318% to 2,192.09 crore, while net profit grew 63% to 117.20 crore compared with Q1FY26. For the first half of FY26, sales soared 581% to 3,735.64 crore and net profit increased 195% over H1FY25.

The company’s FY25 consolidated results showed net sales of 548.76 crore and a net profit of 69.65 crore.

Founded in 1987, Elitecon International Ltd. is a key player in the tobacco and allied products sector, serving both domestic and global markets with a broad and expanding product portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

 
 
