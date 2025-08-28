8600% rally in five years! Multibagger EV stock jumps 5% despite stock market crash

Mercury Ev-Tech shares rose nearly 5% despite a market decline and new tariffs. The company has a market cap of 980.07 crore, with significant growth in net sales and profit. However, it faces challenges with high debt and low return on equity.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Aug 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Shares of Mercury Ev-Tech rose by almost 5% on Thursday, while the benchmark indices experienced a decline that same day, following the implementation of an extra 25% punitive tariff on domestic imports. Analysts have cautioned that there may be short-term stress on the markets.

As of August 28, 2025, Mercury Ev-Tech has a market capitalisation of 980.07 crore. The company reported revenue of 23.07 crore, a net profit of 1.63 crore, and EBITD of 2.62 crore for the first quarter of FY25-26 as of August 14, 2025.

Over the last week, the stock has decreased by 1.09%. It has experienced a decline of 16.17% in the last quarter and a decrease of 31.66% over the past year.

Recent reports indicate that the company has demonstrated significant growth metrics, with a yearly net sales increase of 123.69% and an operating profit rise of 84.22%. The most recent six-month data shows net sales of 53.25 crore, marking an impressive growth of 464.09%, while the profit after tax has surged by 390.28% to 3.53 crore. Nevertheless, the company is facing challenges related to its high Debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.32 times and a low return on equity of 2.73%, which could affect its financial stability in the future, as per reports.

Mercury Ev-Tech share price today opened at an intraday low of 48.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 51.95 per share. Over the period of five years the stock has surged 8600% giving multibagger returns to its investors.

Company details

Mercury EV Tech offers a comprehensive solution for all electric vehicle requirements. True to their slogan, they go beyond merely producing electric vehicles. In the realm of electric automobiles, the company serves as a complete solution as they also create key components for electric vehicles, including batteries, chassis, and motor controllers. Additionally, they operate a CED coating facility. Their product lineup is extensive, featuring two-wheelers, buses, loaders, and passenger vehicles.

