8600% rally in five years. Multibagger EV stock jumps 5% despite stock market crash

Shares of Mercury Ev-Tech rose by almost 5% on Thursday, while the benchmark indices experienced a decline that same day, following the implementation of an extra 25% punitive tariff on domestic imports. Analysts have cautioned that there may be short-term stress on the markets.
As of August 28, 2025, Mercury Ev-Tech has a market capitalisation of ₹980.07 crore. The company reported revenue of ₹23.07 crore, a net profit of ₹1.63 crore, and EBITD of ₹2.62 crore for the first quarter of FY25-26 as of August 14, 2025.
Over the last week, the stock has decreased by 1.09%. It has experienced a decline of 16.17% in the last quarter and a decrease of 31.66% over the past year.
Recent reports indicate that the company has demonstrated significant growth metrics, with a yearly net sales increase of 123.69% and an operating profit rise of 84.22%. The most recent six-month data shows net sales of ₹53.25 crore, marking an impressive growth of 464.09%, while the profit after tax has surged by 390.28% to ₹3.53 crore. Nevertheless, the company is facing challenges related to its high Debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.32 times and a low return on equity of 2.73%, which could affect its financial stability in the future, as per reports.
Mercury Ev-Tech share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹48.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹51.95 per share. Over the period of five years the stock has surged 8600% giving multibagger returns to its investors.
Mercury EV Tech offers a comprehensive solution for all electric vehicle requirements. True to their slogan, they go beyond merely producing electric vehicles. In the realm of electric automobiles, the company serves as a complete solution as they also create key components for electric vehicles, including batteries, chassis, and motor controllers. Additionally, they operate a CED coating facility. Their product lineup is extensive, featuring two-wheelers, buses, loaders, and passenger vehicles.
