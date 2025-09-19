86,000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 5% despite stock market sell-off

Integrated Industries share price jumped over 5% on Friday, despite a weak trend in the broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 5.87% to ₹25.97 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Integrated Industries share price today was supported by heavy trading volumes. Around 12 lakh equity shares of the company changed hands on stock exchanges as compared with its one month average trading volumes of 8 lakh shares.

Integrated Industries shares gained despite weakness in the Indian stock market. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading nearly half a percent lower as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over the US tariffs.

The company conducted its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders on Thursday, 18 September, 2025, through Video Conferencing.

Integrated Industries Share Price Performance Integrated Industries share price has seen a sharp upward momentum and has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the long term. The smallcap stock gained 27% in one month and has risen 13% in three months. While Integrated Industries shares have advanced 5% in six months, the stock has fallen 35% in one year.

However, Integrated Industries shares have shown stellar growth over the longer period. The small-cap stock has jumped 13,500% in three years, while it has skyrocketed by a staggering 86,000% in five years.

Integrated Industries was a penny stock, trading at around ₹0.10 apiece level five years back. On September 19, the smallcap stock hit an intraday high of ₹25.97 on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹44.94 apiece on 01 October 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹17.00 apiece on 12 September 2025.

The calculation doesn't include the post-bonus and post-split benefit. The company saw its stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 on September 1, 2024 and had announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 in April last year.

At 11:25 AM, Integrated Industries share price was trading 5.75% higher at ₹25.94 apiece on the BSE.