9% dip in India index is due to incorrect security pricing, MSCI claims

Despite one per cent fall in Nifty 50 index and other key benchmark indices on Dalal Street, MSCI Indian index fell to the tune of 9 per cent during mid-session of Friday deals, that sparked attention of market observers and investors. However, the global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International or MSCI claimed that the 9 per cent dip in India index was due to the incorrect security pricing during stock market's opening. MSCI claimed technical glitch behind this incorrect pricing of the security while replying to an e-mail query of Bloomberg News.

