9 Nifty Metal stocks including Vedanta, NALCO, SAIL gained 20%-50% in 2024; check full list
9 out of 15 constituents of the Nifty Metal index have shown impressive returns, ranging between 20% and 50%, with Vedanta leading as the top gainer.
Metal stocks have emerged as a popular choice on Dalal Street in 2024, driven by the sustained increase in base metal prices, optimistic forecasts from analysts regarding metal companies, and robust business updates in the fourth quarter. These factors collectively have boosted investor confidence.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started