9 of 10 most valued firms gain 1.91 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, Infosys tops

On Friday, Sensex and Nifty settled with marginal gains over 55,550 and 16,630 levels. From March 04, till the last trading session of last week, benchmark Sensex skyrocketed by 1,216.49 or 2.23%. Despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict keeping the tone of markets volatile, Indian equities picked up pace last week on the back of major state elections and crude oil prices tilting downward after a wild see-sawing in the past weeks.