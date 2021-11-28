The combined market valuation of nine of 10 most valued companies declined by ₹1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard. Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list.

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled ₹75,961.53 crore to reach ₹15,68,550.17 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked ₹18,069.87 crore to ₹12,85,660.79 crore.

HDFC's valuation eroded by ₹12,321.11 crore to stand at ₹5,29,236.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined by ₹9,816.28 crore to ₹4,01,367.04 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged ₹9,409.46 crore to ₹5,29,606.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by ₹7,904.08 crore to ₹8,52,532.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped ₹6,514.96 crore to ₹4,49,755.80 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹5,166.77 crore to ₹4,52,188.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited also dipped by ₹2,196.87 crore to ₹5,63,349.75 crore.

In contrast, Infosys added ₹294.39 crore taking its valuation to ₹7,48,875.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

