Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  9 of top-10 firms except Infy lose 1.47 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL biggest laggard

9 of top-10 firms except Infy lose 1.47 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL biggest laggard

Stock market crash: The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled 75,961.53 crore to reach 15,68,550.17 crore.
1 min read . 01:34 PM IST PTI

  • Infosys shares being exception, nine out of top 10 most valued companies' market valuations have declined last week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The combined market valuation of nine of 10 most valued companies declined by 1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard. Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list.

The combined market valuation of nine of 10 most valued companies declined by 1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard. Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list.

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled 75,961.53 crore to reach 15,68,550.17 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked 18,069.87 crore to 12,85,660.79 crore.

HDFC's valuation eroded by 12,321.11 crore to stand at 5,29,236.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined by 9,816.28 crore to 4,01,367.04 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged 9,409.46 crore to 5,29,606.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by 7,904.08 crore to 8,52,532.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped 6,514.96 crore to 4,49,755.80 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by 5,166.77 crore to 4,52,188.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited also dipped by 2,196.87 crore to 5,63,349.75 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

In contrast, Infosys added 294.39 crore taking its valuation to 7,48,875.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!