9 of top-10 most valued firms add 2.51 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS top gainer

9 of top-10 most valued firms add ₹2.51 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS top gainer2 min read . 02:58 PM IST
- IT major TCS added ₹74,534.87 crore to its market valuation, which stood at ₹12,04,907.32 crore, at close on Friday
The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine of the top 10 most valued companies grew by ₹2.51 lakh crore during the last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
IT major TCS added ₹74,534.87 crore to its market valuation, which stood at ₹12,04,907.32 crore, at close on Friday.
On weekly basis, Sensex jumped 2.66% or 1,367 points after two straight weeks of losses. On Friday, Sensex settled at 52,727.98 as 23 of its constituents ended in the green.
From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank were among the gainers while Reliance Industries was the sole loser.
The mcap of HUL climbed by ₹44,888.95 crore to ₹5,41,240.10 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by ₹35,427.18 crore to ₹7,51,800.31 crore and that of HDFC's by ₹24,747.87 crore to ₹3,97,190.50 crore.
Infosys's market valuation jumped ₹22,888.49 crore to ₹6,06,734.50 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by ₹17,813.78 crore to ₹4,96,354.36 crore.
Bharti Airtel's mcap increased by ₹15,185.45 crore to ₹3,68,789.63 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹11,914.36 crore to ₹4,05,489.73 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) added ₹4,427.5 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,18,525.10 crore.
On the other hand, the market valuation of RIL fell by ₹59,901.07 crore to ₹16,91,785.45 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, LIC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
Equity investors became richer by over ₹5 lakh crore in two days of recovery in the stock market amid firm global trends.
Following the recovery in equities, the mc of BSE-listed firms climbed ₹5,06,975.56 crore to ₹2,42,27,901.56 crore in two days.