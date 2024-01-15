9 out of 10 Nifty IT stocks hit 52-week high; is the investor exuberance on IT overdone? Here's what experts say
The Q3FY24 numbers of several Indian IT firms were not as bad as analysts had feared, giving a boost to their stock prices and raising hopes that the worst may be behind for the IT sector.
Following an over 5 per cent gain in the previous session, the Nifty IT index jumped nearly 4 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, January 15, as better-than-expected December quarter earnings of major IT players boosted investors' confidence about the IT stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started