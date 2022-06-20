9 stocks that shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow

6. Nelco

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 23rd June 2022 to Thursday, 30th June 2022, both days inclusive. The dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e.18%), if declared by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of income-tax at source (ëTDSí), wherever applicable, on or after Tuesday, 12th July, 2022 as under to all the Beneficial Owners as at the end of the day on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022 as per the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and to all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission and transposition in respect of valid requests lodged with the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent on or before the close of business hours on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022."