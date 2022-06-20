9 stocks that shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow

Shareholders of Wires and Fabriks, Golkunda Diamonds And Jewellery, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure, Panasonic CarbonIndia, Polycab, Nelco, Amrit Corporation, Balaji Amines, and Supreme should be aware that these companies have set June 22, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of dividends, and thus these stocks will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 21, 2022.
Shareholders of Wires and Fabriks, Golkunda Diamonds And Jewellery, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure, Panasonic CarbonIndia, Polycab, Nelco, Amrit Corporation, Balaji Amines, and Supreme should be aware that these companies have set June 22, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of dividends, and thus these stocks will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 21, 2022. This ex-dividend date will allow the above companies to determine the shareholders who will get the dividend, therefore if one purchases the stocks on or after the ex-dividend date, then dividend payment will not be authorised to him or her.
1. Wires and Fabriks
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,201.5 and Section 91 of the Companies Act,2073, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, the 23rd day of June, 2022 to Wednesday, the 29th day of June, 2022 (both days inclusive) and Record date is fixed as Wednesday, the 22nd day of June, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the Dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2022 @ Rs. 0.10 (Rupees Ten paise per Equity Share) and 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Wednesday, the 29th day of June, 2022."
As the record date has been fixed as 22nd of June, the stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow. The shares of Wires and Fabriks today closed at ₹85.70 down by 2.94% from the previous close of ₹88.30.
2. Golkunda Diamonds And Jewellery
The company has said in a filing to BSE that “The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on May 16, 2022 at the registered office of the Company have recommended a final dividend @15% i.e. Rs. 1.50/- per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of members in the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Dividend when sanctioned will be payable to those Equity Shareholders, whose names stands on the Register of Members on the close of 29th June, 2022. However, in respect of Shares held in the electronic form, the Dividend will be payable, to the beneficial owners of the said Shares as at close of Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (Record Date), as per details furnished by Depositories."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 21st June 2022, and the shares of Golkunda Diamonds And Jewellery closed today at ₹78 down by 3.94% from the previous close of ₹81.20.
3. Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure
On May 25, 2022, the company declared a dividend of ₹4.0 per share, with a record date of June 22, 2022. For the purpose of dividend, the company has informed BSE by saying that “As informed by the company on May 25, 2022, Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share. The record date for the purpose of final dividend for FY 2021-22 will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Final dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 21st June 2022 and the shares of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed today at ₹270 level, down 7.87% from its previous close of ₹293.05.
4. Polycab
The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Dividend of Rs.14/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021-22, if approved at the 26th Annual General Meeting, would be paid subject to deduction of tax at source, as may be applicable, after June 29, 2022, to those persons or their mandates whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, June 22 , 2022 (Record date) in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission / transposition of shares."
The shares of Polycab shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 21st June 2022 and the stock closed today at ₹2,086.95 down 2.26% from the previous close of ₹2,135.25.
5. Panasonic CarbonIndia Co. Limited
The company said in a filing to BSE that “The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.12/- per equity share (i.e.120%) on fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2021-22 subject to the approval of the Shareholdersat the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The record date for determining the voting rights for E-voting on the resolutions listed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be 22nd June 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 21st June 2022 and the shares of Panasonic today closed at ₹391.60 up by 1.97% from the previous closing of ₹384.05.
6. Nelco
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 23rd June 2022 to Thursday, 30th June 2022, both days inclusive. The dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e.18%), if declared by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of income-tax at source (ëTDSí), wherever applicable, on or after Tuesday, 12th July, 2022 as under to all the Beneficial Owners as at the end of the day on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022 as per the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and to all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission and transposition in respect of valid requests lodged with the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent on or before the close of business hours on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 21st June 2022 and the shares of Nelco closed today at ₹588.95 down by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹619.90.
7. Amrit Corporation
The company said in an exchange filing to BSE that “The Board of directors are pleased to recommend payment of equity dividend of Rs.7.50 per equity share of Rs.10/-each (i.e. 75%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend of Rs.7.50 per equity share of Rs.10/- each (i.e. 75%) was paid in the year ended March 31, 2021. The dividend on the equity shares for the year 2021-22, if declared, will be paid to those members, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on 29th June, 2022. In respect of shares held in electronic form, the dividend will be paid on the basis of beneficial ownership position as at the end of the day on 22nd June, 2022 as per data to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. for this purpose."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow, and the shares of Amrit Corporation were last seen trading at ₹937.95.
8. Balaji Amines
The company has informed BSE that its Board of Directors have “Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share i.e. 300% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Fixed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd June, 2022 to 28th June, 2022, both days inclusive for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 21st June 2022 and the shares of Balaji Amines closed today at ₹2,780 down 0.90% from the previous close of ₹2805.35.
9. Supreme Industries
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per share. For the dividend purpose the company has informed BSE by saying that “Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday the 23rd June, 2022 to Wednesday the 29th June, 2022 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend. The Dividend as recommended by the Board, if approved at the 80th Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or after 5th July, 2022. The Dividend when sanctioned will be payable to those Equity Shareholders, whose names stands on the Register of Members on the close of 29th June, 2022. However, in respect of Shares held in the electronic form, the Dividend will be payable, to the beneficial owners of the said Shares as at close of Wednesday, 22nd June, 2022 ( Record Date), as per details furnished by Depositories."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow and the shares of Supreme Industries closed today at ₹1,794.65 up by 1.85% compared to the previous close.