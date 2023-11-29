9 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to dovish US Fed officials
Asian markets traded weaker while the US stocks ended higher overnight amid rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates further.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.
