900% rally in 2 years! Small cap stock hits 5% upper circuit on ₹265 crore order win

Shares of Viviana Power Tech were locked at the 5% upper circuit limit in Friday's session, September 19, reaching a fresh all-time high of ₹1,458 apiece after the company informed exchanges that it had secured a new turnkey contract worth ₹265 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited.

According to the company, the order is for the conversion of an 11 kV HT overhead open line to UG/XLPE/MVCC under the System Improvement (SI) Scheme in the jurisdiction of MGVCL, covering the Nadiad, Halol, Dabhoi, Godhra, and Lunawada Divisions, which is set to be completed in 16 months.

Earlier, the company had informed that its unexecuted order book had crossed ₹1,000 crore as of August 20, 2025, following the securing of several notable orders in recent months. Notably, the unexecuted order book is higher than the company's market capitalisation of ₹923 crore as of today.

In August, it received an order worth ₹59 crore from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for the supply and execution of LT and HT Infrastructure Loss Reduction Works under RDSS in the state of Punjab. During the same period, the company also secured an order worth ₹55.36 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO).

Small-cap stock delivers big returns In a remarkable display of strength, the shares have maintained a steady bull run over the last two years, rising from ₹145 apiece to the current level of ₹1,458, resulting in a massive gain of 900%.

Looking at the stock's yearly performance, it gained 96% in 2023 and a phenomenal 485% in the previous calendar year. The momentum has further persisted into the current year, with the stock gaining another 40%.

The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth. An investor who had put ₹1 lakh into the stock two years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹9.7 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

About Viviana Power Tech The company is in the business of power transmission, distribution, and industrial EPC space projects. Its core expertise lies in the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling systems, modern power distribution networks, and renewable energy.

Its client base includes state electricity boards, private power utilities, and renewable energy developers.