900% rally in five years! Multibagger stock declares Q2 results 2025, second interim dividend — Details here

Multibagger stock: Share India Securities shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 31 October 2025, after the company announced its July-September quarter results, a second interim dividend and an acquisition move, according to the filing on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Share India Q2 Results Share India announced its July to September 2025 results on Thursday, 30 October 2025. The company recorded a nearly 25% drop in its net profit to ₹93.22 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to ₹124.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from core operations also dropped 24.6% to ₹340.95 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹452.75 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Share India interim dividend Share India's board of directors announced that the company has declared a ₹0.40 per share dividend issue for its investors. This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a ₹0.40 dividend payment for every share they hold in the company.

“Declared 2nd interim dividend of ₹0.40/- (Forty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of ₹2/- (Rupees Two only) each,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Share India acquisition move The company also announced that it will incorporate a new subsidiary named Share India Greyhill Pvt. Ltd, for which the company will make a ₹6 crore investment.

According to the filing data, the investment is set to be made in one or more tranches. After the deal, the entity will become a related party company of Share India Securities.

“Approved the proposal for incorporation of a new subsidiary with the proposed name of Share India Greyhill Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by Registrar of Companies, and to make an investment up to ₹6,00,00,000/- in the equity shares of the proposed Subsidiary Company,” said Share India on Thursday.

Share India stock price trend Share India's stock price closed 0.76% higher at ₹199.60 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹198.10 at the previous market session. The company announced its Q2 results, interim dividend, and acquisition move after the market operating hours on 30 October 2025.

The company's stock has given market investors more than 912% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have dropped 31% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Share India Securities stock has lost 33.45% in 2025, but has gained 55.96% in the last one-month period. The shares are trading 0.99% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Share India Securities stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹325 on 26 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹127.70 on 30 September 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,367.76 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.