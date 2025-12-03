900% rally in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Spice Lounge Food Works share price rose by 4% during Wednesday's trading session, even amid unfavourable trends on Dalal Street, as the declining rupee and hesitant investor sentiment impacted the markets.

In the midst of weak trends, Spice Lounge Food Works share price touched an intraday high of ₹50.47 per share, and an intraday low of ₹45.67 apiece.

Following a decline over the course of seven straight sessions, with a loss of 15% for the week and almost 20% over two weeks, the small-cap stock saw positive movement during Wednesday's trading session.

Nonetheless, the stock has risen by 130.77% in the past month, 427.93% since the beginning of the year, and 895.46% over the last year, making it a multibagger stock.

The favourable trends in the stock are supported by the company's solid fundamentals as indicated in the Q2 results.

In the middle of November, the company announced outstanding quarterly and half-year results for FY26, marking a crucial moment for the firm. During Q2FY26, net sales showed a remarkable year-on-year increase of 157 percent, reaching ₹46.21 crore, while net profit surged by 310% to ₹3.44 crore compared to the same quarter from the previous year.

This robust momentum continued into the first half of FY26, with net sales increasing by 337% to ₹78.50 crore and net profit growing by 169% to ₹2.26 crore compared to H1FY25. For the complete fiscal year FY25, Spice Lounge Food Works achieved net sales of ₹105 crore and a net profit of ₹6 crore, underscoring its significant growth path.

Company details The company specializes in offering a comprehensive array of IT services and solutions, as well as outsourcing services for all processes, sub-processes, transactions, activities, and any other tasks carried out by businesses in diverse sectors both in India and globally. This encompasses processes or sub-processes that are facilitated by information technology.

Spice Lounge Food Works has not provided bonus shares in the past, but it has executed one stock split since being listed on the BSE. The most recent notice regarding a stock split for Spice Lounge Food Works was made on March 13, 2025, at a ratio of 10:1.