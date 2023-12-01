92% of Nifty Midcap 100 stocks gain in November; PFC, Prestige Estate top the list
92 percent of the stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 gave positive returns in November 2023. The index itself gave double-digit returns, outperforming the benchmark index in this period. It rose 10 percent last month as against a 5.5 percent jump in benchmark Nifty.
