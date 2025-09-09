9,200% returns in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit for 58th session

Colab Platforms share price was locked in at 2% upper circuit of ₹93.05 apiece on the BSE Tuesday. The smallcap stock has touched the upper circuit limit for 58 consecutive trading sessions.

Advertisement

The diversified technology company, Colab Platforms recently announced the acquisition of digital platforms firm Indiaoneonline.

Colab Platforms said it has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a majority 51% stake in Indiaoneonline (IndiaOne), a rapidly growing digital platforms and technology services company.

Also Read | Mehta Equities' Riyank Arora suggests these stocks to buy in short term

The acquisition underscores Colab’s ambition to become a formidable growth company spanning sports, esports, and now digital technology platforms, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 6.

“This agreement marks a transformational leap forward for Colab Platforms. With Indiaoneonline, we are entering one of the fastest-expanding sectors of the Indian economy. The combination of our scale, credibility, and diversified presence with IndiaOne’s product innovation will enable us to capture significant market share and establish Colab as a serious force in India’s digital future,” said Mr. Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms.

Advertisement

Colab Platforms will leverage IndiaOne’s product-led technology expertise with its own capital strength, market access, and organizational capabilities to rapidly scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

The acquisition positions Colab Platforms as a unique diversified growth platform — spanning sports, esports, and digital technology — aligned with government initiatives to accelerate digital adoption and sports development, it added.

“With strong sector tailwinds, disciplined capital deployment, and a proven ability to scale, Colab aims to deliver exponential long-term value for shareholders,” the company said.

Colab Platforms Share Price Performance Colab Platforms share price has been on a remarkable run, delivering multibagger returns across timeframes. The smallcap stock has jumped 48% in the past one month and surged 167% over the last three months.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Colab Platforms stock price has rallied 502%, while in the past one year, it has skyrocketed by 1,190%. Over a five-year horizon, Colab Platforms share price has delivered staggering returns of nearly 9,200%.

At 1:20 PM, Colab Platforms share price was still locked in at 2% upper circuit of ₹93.05 apiece on the BSE.