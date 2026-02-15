930% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock to watch on Monday; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock Sindhu Trade will remain in focus on Monday after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

On Friday, shares of Sindhu Trade ended lower, declining 4.64% to close at ₹23.

Sindhu Trade Q3 results 2026 Sindhu Trade, on Friday, posted a 61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its standalone net profit, declining to ₹5.74 crore in the December quarter FY26 (Q3 FY26), as compared to ₹14.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations also declined 16% YoY to ₹95.33 crore in the Q3 FY26.

During the quarter under review, the company posted total income of ₹9,741.70 lakh, of which ₹9,533.48 lakh came from operations.

Profit before tax stood at ₹7.11 crore, while net profit after tax was ₹5.74 crore, translating into earnings per share of ₹0.04. On a sequential basis, the performance showed some moderation compared with the previous quarter, largely due to a decline in operating income.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, total income rose to ₹334.38 crore, with profit before tax at ₹23 crore and net profit after tax at ₹16.38 crore.

The company maintained stable revenue generation across its diversified business segments, including transportation and logistics, oil and lubricants, finance and investments, and oil drilling services.

Segment performance highlights show that the Transportation, Logistics & Construction division continued to be the key revenue contributor, generating ₹87 crore during the quarter. Other business segments also supported overall operations, underscoring the company’s diversified, multi-segment business model.

As of December 31, 2025, the company reported total assets of ₹1,447 crore and total equity of ₹934.22 crore. Cash and cash equivalents increased notably during the period, indicating stronger liquidity and enhanced financial flexibility.

Sindhu Trade share price trend Sindhu Trade share price has remained under pressure in the near-term. The stock has declined 11.13% in the past five sessions.

Zooming out further, the stock has gained over 22.21% in a month and 38% in the last one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has ascended nearly 15.35% since the beginning of 2026. The stock has given multibagger returns of over 930% in last five years.

Sindhu Trade share price is listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹39.29 on July 7, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹12 on March 12, 2025.