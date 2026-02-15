930% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock to watch on Monday; here's why

Sindhu Trade, on Friday, posted a 61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its standalone net profit, declining to 5.74 crore in the December quarter FY26 (Q3 FY26), as compared to 14.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Feb 2026, 01:23 PM IST
On Friday, shares of Sindhu Trade ended lower, declining 4.64% to close at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.
On Friday, shares of Sindhu Trade ended lower, declining 4.64% to close at ₹23.(Pixabay)

Multibagger small-cap stock Sindhu Trade will remain in focus on Monday after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

On Friday, shares of Sindhu Trade ended lower, declining 4.64% to close at 23.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Sindhu Trade Q3 results 2026

Sindhu Trade, on Friday, posted a 61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its standalone net profit, declining to 5.74 crore in the December quarter FY26 (Q3 FY26), as compared to 14.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations also declined 16% YoY to 95.33 crore in the Q3 FY26.

During the quarter under review, the company posted total income of 9,741.70 lakh, of which 9,533.48 lakh came from operations.

Profit before tax stood at 7.11 crore, while net profit after tax was 5.74 crore, translating into earnings per share of 0.04. On a sequential basis, the performance showed some moderation compared with the previous quarter, largely due to a decline in operating income.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, total income rose to 334.38 crore, with profit before tax at 23 crore and net profit after tax at 16.38 crore.

The company maintained stable revenue generation across its diversified business segments, including transportation and logistics, oil and lubricants, finance and investments, and oil drilling services.

Segment performance highlights show that the Transportation, Logistics & Construction division continued to be the key revenue contributor, generating 87 crore during the quarter. Other business segments also supported overall operations, underscoring the company’s diversified, multi-segment business model.

As of December 31, 2025, the company reported total assets of 1,447 crore and total equity of 934.22 crore. Cash and cash equivalents increased notably during the period, indicating stronger liquidity and enhanced financial flexibility.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys to Wipro: Should you buy the dip after AI-driven sell-off?

Sindhu Trade share price trend

Sindhu Trade share price has remained under pressure in the near-term. The stock has declined 11.13% in the past five sessions.

Zooming out further, the stock has gained over 22.21% in a month and 38% in the last one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has ascended nearly 15.35% since the beginning of 2026. The stock has given multibagger returns of over 930% in last five years.

Sindhu Trade share price is listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of 39.29 on July 7, 2025 and a 52-week low of 12 on March 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Sindhu Trade LinksMultibagger StockIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets930% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock to watch on Monday; here's why
More