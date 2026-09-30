94% returns in 2026! Savita Oil Tech share price jumped 20% today, hitting record high | Book profits or hold?

Savita Oil Technologies share price rallied as much as 20% in early morning session on Wednesday, amid rebound in both Indian indices. The stock opened at record high of ₹860.40 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹717 on Tuesday. However, the stock pared most of its morning gains to trade near ₹745.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered in early trading on Wednesday after declining for two consecutive sessions, supported by softer crude oil prices and buying interest in heavyweight IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 190 points to 72,733.04, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 22 points to 22,735.20 in early trade.

Savita Oil Tech shares saw a significant rally after the stock witnessed a huge trading volume on exchanges. According to the data available on NSE, around 21.74 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on Wednesday.

Savita Oil Tech Q1 results 2026 For the April-June 2026 quarter, the company posted a record performance, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,513 crore and profit before tax (PBT) of ₹387 crore. Revenue and PBT rose 49.2% and 434.7%, respectively, year-on-year (YoY).

The company reported double-digit YoY volume growth in its Export and Lubricating Oil businesses, while domestic white oil volumes declined. The West Asia crisis disrupted feedstock availability and created logistical bottlenecks at ports, significantly affecting volumes in April. However, volumes started to recover and normalize following the month.

According to the company's FY26 annual report, the transformer fluids industry is expected to benefit from continued investments in power generation, transmission infrastructure and renewable energy integration. The growing deployment of renewable energy, modernization of power grids and expansion of transmission networks are expected to drive sustained long-term demand for transformer fluids across utility and industrial applications.

Looking ahead, the management said it plans to strengthen its presence in high-growth applications where safety, sustainability and performance are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. It also highlighted emerging opportunities from the expansion of power infrastructure, greater renewable energy integration and the ongoing transformation of electricity networks globally.

What should investors do? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that momentum in the Savita Oil Tech share price is strong but stretched, sayind that the stock is up 200% in nine months and 25% in September alone, against a 5.6% Sensex fall.

“Our mid-term view is Hold. Existing holders should book partial profits and trail a stop below ₹640 on a weekly close. Fresh entries work better near ₹690–700. The September-quarter print will show how much of this margin is sustainable,” Garg said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that the stock that from a technical perspective, the stock can be considered with a strict stop-loss at ₹708.

"On the upside, ₹754 is the immediate target, followed by ₹775 and ₹800-plus if the momentum sustains. Traders should closely monitor price action around these levels and maintain disciplined risk management,” Ojha added.