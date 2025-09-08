95% rally in one month. Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail hits upper circuit for 15th day in a row

Osia Hyper Retail share price has experienced a bullish trend for the past 15 consecutive sessions, remaining capped at a 5% upper circuit. Additionally, the stock has gained 95% over the course of the last month. Osia Hyper Retail share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹23.42 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹21.70 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that this counter typically trades in circuits and has recently rallied from 11.30 to 12.30 through successive upper circuits. Currently, it is placed near the 200-day SMA.

Osia Hyper Retail share price is currently trading is 4.98% higher. Over the past week, the stock has risen by 33.83%. In the last quarter, it has appreciated by 11.05%, while over the past year, it has declined by 37.13%. As of September 08, 2025, Osia Hyper Retail has a market capitalisation of ₹414.44 crore.

Recently, in August, the company's board of directors approved several important financial and corporate measures. These decisions were made in compliance with SEBI regulations and include a substantial increase in the company's authorised share capital to ₹500 crore.

Furthermore, the board sanctioned multiple capital-raising initiatives that will be subject to approval from shareholders. These initiatives consist of a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares aimed at raising up to ₹200 crore, a preferential allotment of equity shares to garner up to ₹100 crore, and a preferential allotment of convertible warrants to accumulate up to ₹350 crore. The overall capital-raising strategy totals ₹650 crore.

Company Details Osia Hyper Retail is a growing supermarket chain that prioritizes value retailing. The company launched its first outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2014, under the name "Osia Hypermart." It operates on a similar economic model as several other retail showroom chains.

Currently, the company has 11 stores with retail operations situated in diverse cities throughout Gujarat.

The company aims to promote accessible shopping in Gujarat and offers much more than just a hypermarket. Its outlets stock thousands of products in a single location, fulfilling the needs of every family, and establishing Osia Hypermart as the public's preferred shopping venue with a contemporary atmosphere reminiscent of a large retail mall.

In March 2019, the company launched an IPO for 15,78,400 Fresh Issue Equity Shares, raising ₹39.78 Crores from the public through equity funds.