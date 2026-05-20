950% rally in 5 years! BLS International Services shares jump 9.5% after Q4 results 2026. Do you own?

Shares of multibagger stock BLS International Services rallied nearly 10% on Wednesday, 20 May, following the announcement of January-March quarter results post-market hours a day ago. This marked the third consecutive session of gains for the multibagger mid-cap stock.

BLS International Services share price hit the day's high of ₹286.90, taking its three-day rise to over 13%. The stock has remained weak in the near term, shedding 11.28% year-to-date (YTD) and 28.44% over the past year; its long-term trend has been positive. Over the last five years, BLS International has offered multibagger gains of 958% to its investors, according to data available on BSE.

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BLS International Q4 Results BLS International Services' profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹186.9 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as compared to ₹145.2 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 28.7% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Revenue from operations logged a 17.6% YoY rise to ₹814.6 crore in Q4FY26. The company had posted a revenue of ₹692.8 crore in Q4FY25, driven by steady growth across Visa & Consular and Digital Services businesses.

EBITDA increased to ₹203.9 crore during the quarter from ₹174.1 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a growth of 17.1% YoY. The growth was driven by the continued benefits of the self-managed centre model in the Visa & Consular Services segment and sustained cost optimisation initiatives, the company said.

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During the quarter under review, its Visa & Consular business revenue grew by 7% YoY to ₹471.7 crore as compared to ₹440.8 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from the Digital Business increased by 36% YoY to ₹342.8 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹252 crore in Q4FY25 on the back of growth in correspondent and loan distribution business.

For the full financial year, revenue grew 36.7% YoY to ₹2,998.2 crore while PAT was higher by 34.1% at ₹723.8 crore. EBITDA of the company surged to ₹818.9 crore from ₹629.3 crore, registering a growth of 30.1% YoY.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services, said, “BLS International delivered its highest-ever performance in FY26 across all key metrics, reflecting strong execution capabilities, scalable operating model, and deepening government partnerships. The Company has demonstrated exceptional performance over the last three years, reporting a Revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 34%, 54% and 49%, respectively between FY24-26. This is a noteworthy achievement by the Company, further validating the robust business model as well as the effectiveness of the Company’s strategies."

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Looking ahead, BLS International remains strategically focused on strengthening long‑term government partnerships, accelerating the scale‑up of technology-driven solutions, and pursuing disciplined, sustainable growth across global markets, while continuing to create long‑term value for all stakeholders, he added.

BLS International shares: Tech view Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that BLS International has delivered a decisive breakout on the daily charts above the crucial 260 zone, which earlier acted as broken support turned resistance.

“The move was accompanied by a bullish gap-up and a sharp volume surge of over 375% versus the 50-day average, indicating strong participation and aggressive accumulation. The reclaiming of a key resistance level suggests improving sentiment and a potential trend reversal after a prolonged weak phase," he added.

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According to him, the price structure now supports continuation on the upside, with momentum indicators also turning favourable. The stock is likely to head toward the 297 zone, which stands as the next major resistance and key supply area in the near term, said Jain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.