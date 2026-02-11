950% rally in five years! Madhu Kela-owned stock jumps after promoters stake raise

Multibagger FMCG stock GRM Overseas share price rose over 2% in intra-day deals after promoters raised stake in the firm in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The Madhu Kela-owned stock rose as much as 2.2% to is day's high of ₹164.90 on BSE.

It is just 11% away from its 52-week high of ₹185.55, hit in December 2025. Meanwhile, it has soared 150% from its 52-week low of ₹66.05, hit in March 2025.

The small-cap stock has also given multibagger returns n the last 1 year, surging 116%. Meanwhile, it has advanced 35% in past 6 months, 11% in last 3 months but lost around 4% in past 1 month.

In the long term, the stock has given exceptional returns to its investors, skyrocketing over 950% in the past 5 years.

Promoter raises stake GRM Overseas Limited informed stock exchanges about a change in promoter shareholding following the conversion of warrants and allotment of bonus shares

The company said today that promoters - Atug Garg, Mamta Garg, and Hukam Chand Garg has increased stake in the FMCG company. In its filing to the BSE and NSE, the company stated that the promoters together acquired an additional 1.79% stake or 37.14 lakh shares in the company through 'conversion of warrants and reserved bonus shares in the target company' on February 10, 2025, which carry a face value of ₹2 each.

Before the allotment, promoter group and PAC holding stood at 60.64% on a fully diluted basis, assuming conversion of outstanding warrants. After the allotment, promoter and PAC holding increased to 12,93,65,952 equity shares, representing 62.43% of the company’s expanded equity share capital. On a diluted basis post conversion, promoter holding remains 60.64%.

On February 6, 2026, the company allotted 37.14 lakh equity shares of face value ₹2 each to members of the promoter group and persons acting in concert. The allotment arose from the conversion of warrants issued earlier, along with bonus shares reserved for warrant holders. At the same time, the company’s total equity base increased from ₹36.81 crore (18.41 crore shares) to ₹41.44 crore (20.72 crore shares).

Promoters collectively held 68.27% stake by the end of December quarter versus 68.19% in the September quarter. Meanwhile foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) owned 4.92%. General public shareholders and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held 25.18% and 1.63%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Singularity Equity Fund I, co-founded by Madhu Kela and his family members and classified under the FII category, held a 1.37% stake in the company, the BSE shareholding data shows.

GRM Overseas Q3 Results GRM Overseas reported a healthy improvement in profitability for the December quarter,. For Q3FY26, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19.3 crore, marking a 42.8% year-on-year increase.

Total revenue for Q3FY26 stood at ₹492.6 crore, up 28.9% from ₹382.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating performance also strengthened, with EBITDA rising 34.1% YoY to ₹31.3 crore, compared with ₹23.3 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 6.3% during the quarter, reflecting better operating leverage.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Atul Garg said, “GRM Overseas recorded strong 28.9% year-on-year growth in total revenue in the third quarter of FY2026, driven by healthy demand across both domestic and international markets, while maintaining a solid foothold in global basmati rice markets despite geopolitical uncertainties.”

Looking ahead, Garg said, “We remain confident of sustaining long-term growth momentum, with exports continuing as a key growth driver and domestic focus centred on strengthening the ‘10X’ brand through wider distribution, quality enhancement, diversification and disciplined execution.”