950% rally in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after THIS business update

Stock Market Today: A Multibagger stock that has seen a 950% rally in one year has hit the upper circuit on Tuesday after THIS business update. Check details about Aayush Wellness Limited

Multibagger Stock Aayush Wellness Business Update Aayush Wellness announced the launching of telemedicine and healthcare records management on the exchanges on 01 July 2025.

As per the release on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited and the BSE Ltd., or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Aayush Wellness said that Aayush Wellness has entered the $1.62 billion Telemedicine and Healthcare Records Management Market by the launch of the ‘Aayush Health’ platform.

As per the press release, “Aayush Health, a dedicated teleconsultation and patient management platform (website and mobile app), as part of its continued expansion into the $1.62 billion telemedicine and healthcare records management market, which is growing at a CAGR of 21.2%”.

Aayush Wellness in targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for expansions. Access to high-quality healthcare is still very difficult to come by in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities throughout India.

Patients in these locations are frequently forced to travel great distances to urban areas for even basic consultations due to a lack of trained medical staff, inadequately equipped facilities, and a lack of diagnostic infrastructure.

A patient can review the profiles of the enrolled physicians at "www.aayush.health" or the "Aayush Health" app and make an informed choice to receive treatment from their preferred providers. By making it easier for people to interact with doctors, the platform hopes to close the gap between patients and doctors, particularly in areas with poor access to healthcare.

Physicians can register on the portal to provide their services from their own clinics or hospitals throughout India, removing and overcoming the geographical barrier to treat the patient.

Multibagger Stock Aayush Wellness share price movement Aayush Wellness share price opened at ₹206.95 on the BSE on Tuesday. The opening of the multibagger stock Aayush Wellness share price was 2% higher than the previous session's closing price of ₹202.90. The level of ₹206.95 was also the upper price band of the Aayush Wellness share price, and hence the Aayush Wellness share price was locked in the upper circuit.

Aayush Wellness share price having risen around 950% over the 5 years has also given Multibagger returns to the investors.

