Small-cap stock below ₹100: Iron and steel products maker Hi-Tech Pipes Limited's promoter Manoj Kumar Gupta purchased equity shares of the firm worth nearly ₹11.37 lakh, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

According to the data, the promoter acquired 10,000 equity shares worth ₹11,37,100 on March 10, 2025. The data also showed that the promoter held 1,97,500 or 1.97 lakh equity shares before the equity acquisition move.

The promoter now holds 2,07,500 or 2.07 lakh equity shares after the share acquisition through the market purchase.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares were earlier in focus in October 2024 when the company raised ₹500.79 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), according to a regulatory filing.

Through the QIP fundraiser move, the company allotted 2,69,96,734 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹185.50 per share, according to Mint's earlier report.

Hi-Tech Pipes Share Price Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed 9 per cent lower at ₹98.55 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹108.30 at the previous market close. The company's shares hit their year-low levels in Tuesday's stock market session.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹210.75 on September 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹96.05 on March 11, 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares have given stock market investors 953.12 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost more than 21 per cent in the last one-year period. The iron and steel products maker shares are trading 37.06 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Since the company's listing on the Indian stock markets, the shares have gained 1,652.11 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).