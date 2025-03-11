Mint Market

950% returns in five years! Small-cap stock below ₹100 in focus after promoter’s stake buying

THIS small-cap stock below 100 will be focused on Wednesday, March 12, after the promoter's stake-buying move. Shares have given investors 950% returns in the last five years.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published11 Mar 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹100: Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed 9 per cent lower at ₹98.55 after Tuesday’s stock market session.

Small-cap stock below 100: Iron and steel products maker Hi-Tech Pipes Limited's promoter Manoj Kumar Gupta purchased equity shares of the firm worth nearly 11.37 lakh, according to the data collected from the BSE website. 

According to the data, the promoter acquired 10,000 equity shares worth 11,37,100 on March 10, 2025. The data also showed that the promoter held 1,97,500 or 1.97 lakh equity shares before the equity acquisition move.

The promoter now holds 2,07,500 or 2.07 lakh equity shares after the share acquisition through the market purchase.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares were earlier in focus in October 2024 when the company raised 500.79 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), according to a regulatory filing. 

Through the QIP fundraiser move, the company allotted 2,69,96,734 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of 185.50 per share, according to Mint's earlier report.

Hi-Tech Pipes Share Price

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed 9 per cent lower at 98.55 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 108.30 at the previous market close. The company's shares hit their year-low levels in Tuesday's stock market session.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at 210.75 on September 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 96.05 on March 11, 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares have given stock market investors 953.12 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost more than 21 per cent in the last one-year period. The iron and steel products maker shares are trading 37.06 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Since the company's listing on the Indian stock markets, the shares have gained 1,652.11 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 11:29 PM IST
