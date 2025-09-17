965% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps around 19%; here's why

Smallcap multibagger stock Tiger Logistics (India) soared almost 19 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday, September 17, after the company received approval to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Tiger Logistics shares will debut on NSE tomorrow, September 18.

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited announced that it has received approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the listing and trading of its equity shares. As per the communication, 10,57,25,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each will be admitted to dealings on the NSE with effect from September 18, 2025. The shares will trade under the symbol “TIGERLOGS”, with a market lot of one share.

The company described the NSE listing as a significant milestone in its growth journey, reflecting its strategic intent to enhance visibility in the capital markets and strengthen engagement with shareholders. Tiger Logistics said that the listing will not only improve trading liquidity but also help attract a broader base of retail and institutional investors.

Management highlighted that the dual presence across premier stock exchanges would reinforce the company’s brand presence and contribute to long-term value creation. The listing on NSE is also expected to serve as a catalyst for the next phase of growth and expansion, aligning with the company’s broader strategic roadmap.

With operations spanning logistics, supply chain, and allied services, Tiger Logistics has positioned itself as a growing player in India’s logistics sector. The company expressed confidence that this step will further support its ambitions of scaling up operations while unlocking greater shareholder value.

Tiger Logistics Stock Performance The stock jumped as much as 18.8 per cent to its day's high of ₹47.68. Despite the rise, the small-cap stock has been in the base-building mode for some time now, losing over 38 per cent in the last one year and over 25 per cent in the last three months. However, it has given multibagger returns to investors by soaring 965 per cent in the past five years.

The stock, meanwhile, is still almost 41 per cent away from its 52-week high of ₹80.44, hit in December 2024. It hit its 52-week low of ₹39.10 earlier this month.