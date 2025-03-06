9800% rally in five years. Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit after allotment of 2:1 bonus shares

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price hit 5% upper circuit on Thursday after the company announced the allotment of bonus shares. Vantage Knowledge Academy shares were locked at ₹44.60 apiece on the BSE.

The company had previously approved a bonus issue in a 2:1 ratio, granting two additional shares for every one share held by existing shareholders.

Vantage Knowledge Academy bonus share record date was February 5. It means only those shareholders who held the stock as of this record date are eligible for the bonus share allotment.

On February 6, Vantage Knowledge Academy allotted the bonus shares to the eligible shareholders, in accordance with the approved ratio.

“...the Board of Directors of Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited (“the Company”) at its meeting held today i.e. March 6, 2025, has allotted 22,76,50,000 fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of the Face Value of ₹1/- (Rupee One only) each in the ratio 2:1, i.e., 2 (Two) new Bonus Equity Shares of ₹1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of ₹1/- each fully paid- up, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e., Wednesday, March 5, 2025,” Vantage Knowledge Academy said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company after the bonus share issue has increased to 34,14,75,000 shares of face value of Re 1 each from 11,38,25,000 shares of face value of Re 1 each earlier.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Stock Price Trend Vantage Knowledge Academy share price has exhibited significant volatility in recent months. While the penny stock has declined by over 17% year-to-date (YTD), it has surged 77% over the past six months.

Moreover, Vantage Knowledge shares have delivered multibagger returns, rallying 609% over the past year and an astonishing 5,700% over the past two years, reflecting strong investor interest despite fluctuations in its price trajectory.

At 1:10 PM, Vantage Knowledge Academy shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹44.60 apiece on the BSE.

