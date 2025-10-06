990% rally in five years. Multibagger financial stock to be in focus on Tuesday; here's why

Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCIL) may attract investor attention in Tuesday’s trading session, October 7, after the company approved the 100% acquisition of Cosmea Investment Private Limited, a firm with a strong presence across multiple financial-services verticals.

The proposed acquisition is part of TFCIL’s long-term strategy to evolve into a full-spectrum financial powerhouse.

In a regulatory filing today, the company stated that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on October 6, 2025, granted in-principle approval to enter into an exclusive term sheet with Cosmea Investment Holdco Private Limited for the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Cosmea Investment Private Limited (CIPL), along with its wholly owned subsidiaries, step-down subsidiaries, and trusts.

The transaction will be executed through a dedicated special-purpose vehicle (SPV) or affiliate of TFCIL to be incorporated specifically for this purpose.

Cosmea Investment Private Limited operates across diverse financial-services verticals, including stock broking and commodity trading, wealth and portfolio management, investment advisory and distribution services, alternate investment funds (AIFs), and asset reconstruction and recovery, as per the company's regulatory filing.

By integrating Cosmea’s ecosystem, the company said it aims to capture opportunities across India’s rapidly expanding financial landscape, spanning lending, wealth management, alternative investments, and asset reconstruction.

“TFCIL is entering a new era of scale, strength, and strategic depth,” said a senior company official. “This acquisition underscores our intent to build a diversified, high-growth financial platform that competes at the top tier of India’s financial-services space. We are not just expanding; we are transforming.”

The proposed transaction is subject to customary due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and necessary regulatory approvals. The company said it will continue to make disclosures in accordance with applicable laws as material developments occur.

Shares delivered nearly 1000% return in 5 years The company’s shares have been on a winning streak since February, closing each of the following seven months in the green and delivering a stellar gain of 210%, trading at the current level of ₹76 apiece.

The latest rally has also pushed the stock to gain 466% over three years and a whopping 990% in five years, generating significant wealth for retail investors, who collectively held a 90% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

The company provides financial assistance to tourism-related projects such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, amusement parks, etc, primarily in the form of long-term loans as well as by investing in the debentures, equity, preference shares, etc, of such companies.