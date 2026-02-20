9,900% returns in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: Hazoor Multi Projects, a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹828 crore, is expected to attract investors' interest during Monday's session, February 23, as the company has secured a work order from Tata Steel.

In its exchange filing post-market hours today, the company informed investors that it has been awarded a building and construction order by Tata Steel Limited.

According to the filing, the order is for the design, engineering, execution, and handover of the OPR & NOPR colony at TSSIJ, Bileipada, Joda, comprising apartment blocks with a G+9 structure for employees, as per the architectural scheme and bidder's design approved by Tata Steel.

The company said the project will deliver 288 NOPR (Non-Operational Staff Residential) units of approximately 900 sq. ft. each and 72 OPR (Operational Staff Residential) units of approximately 1,100 sq. ft. each. All work will be carried out in full compliance with the approved specifications and scope of work.

The project will be completed within 24 months from the date of commencement, and its value stands at ₹182 crore, the filing showed. This marks the second order for the company this week, after it secured a ₹44.2 crore order from the National Highways Authority of India on Tuesday.

Hazoor Multi Projects share rebound 12% in February The company’s shares have rebounded this month, gaining 12.4% so far after remaining under pressure over the last six months, closing each of those months lower and losing a cumulative 30%.

Despite the sharp pullback from recent highs, the stock’s long-term gains still look impressive.

Historical performance analysis Between April 2021 and September 2024, the small-cap stock received strong interest from Dalal Street investors, rising from ₹0.43 apiece to ₹55.33, resulting in a massive gain of 12,767%. Along the way, the stock also touched a fresh all-time high of ₹63.90 apiece.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered positive returns in five out of the last six years, with three of those qualifying as multibagger years. The standout year was 2021, during which it gained 724%, followed by 2023 and 2022, when it rallied 373% and 192%, respectively.

Cumulatively, the stock is trading 241% higher over the last three years and 9,900% higher over the last five years.