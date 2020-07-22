A $1 trillion glut of bonds is dwarfing central-bank demand

The weight of record gilt sales is expected to push the yield premium on the U.K.’s 30-year bond over its 10-year equivalent to a four-month high of 55 basis points, according to Citigroup Inc. It was as low as 32 basis points in May. The Debt Management Office announced 110 billion pounds ($138 billion) of bond sales between September and November on Thursday. That would significantly outweigh Bank of England purchases for the rest of the fiscal year, according to rates strategist Jamie Searle.