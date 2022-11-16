A 10,000% Indian stock rally plunges on shaky green claims16 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM IST
EKI Energy insists its products help companies shrink their carbon footprint. A growing consensus says most of them don’t
EKI Energy insists its products help companies shrink their carbon footprint. A growing consensus says most of them don’t
EKI Energy Services, a prosaic-sounding firm in a niche corner of the energy market, was looking to raise just a couple of million dollars in its initial public offering on the Bombay Stock Exchange last year.