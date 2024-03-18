Expert's View: Varun Fatehpuria, Founder & CEO of Daulat Finvest Private Limited suggests a 10-15 per cent market correction for overall health. He discusses the impact of General Elections on the market and advises on investment strategies.

Expert's View: Varun Fatehpuria, Founder & CEO of Daulat Finvest Private Limited believes a 10-15 per cent correction will be healthy for the overall market. In an interview with Live Mint, Fatehpuria shared his views on how the General Election outcomes could impact the domestic market and how one should invest at the current juncture. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Are you concerned about the current valuation of the market? Is it sustainable or not? We are definitely in an environment right now where certain pockets of the market especially the mid and small-cap segments feel overstretched.

Two of them combined contribute nearly 37 per cent to the total market capitalisation which is currently at its all-time highs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Midcap150 is trading at 27 times one-year forward PE (price-to-earnings) representing a 14 per cent premium to historical averages.

While Nifty Smallcap 250 is trading at a 39 per cent premium at 22.4 times one-year forward PE.

There needs to be a significant correction to bring them back to their long-term averages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We have already seen some of it take place over the past few days, but the jury is still out on whether it will persist or not.

A 10-15 per cent drawdown will be healthy for the overall market.

Such a correction would also help in tempering the return expectations of the investors from these segments which often perform in cycles and come with extended periods of underperformance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What direction could the domestic market take in the next six months following the General Elections? There is a lot of certainty with regards to the outcome of the General Elections and the markets seemed to have already priced that in.

The current administration has indicated its preference for fiscal consolidation and policy stability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both of them are key for the smooth, long-term and healthy functioning of the capital markets.

Barring any idiosyncratic surprises, we do not expect the outcome to have a large bearing on the direction of the market.

The hopes of a deeper rate cut are diminishing and market participants are expecting only a shallow rate cut this year. What are your views on it? How could it impact the domestic market? RBI continues to maintain its monetary policy stance of withdrawal of accommodation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the market continues to focus on the magnitude of the expected rate cuts, we feel there are fundamental and structural changes taking place in the fixed-income markets that warrant a reconsideration of this asset class.

In addition to the cycle peak on rates, a combination of lower FY25 gross borrowings and India’s inclusion into major global indices provide a favourable backdrop for investing in bonds.

A flattening yield curve also presents a good opportunity for investors to finally start considering adding duration to their overall portfolio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are concerns that the worst may not be over for the IT sector and the US Presidential Election has added to the uncertainty. How do you see the road ahead for the sector? There is no overlooking the fact that the Indian IT sector is weathering a series of headwinds.

Although it had a good recovery in 2023 following a wide sell-off in 2022, the short-term growth outlook for the sector continues to remain challenging due to uncertainty around US election outcomes, interest rate cuts and recessionary fears in the US.

This is also represented in the slower hiring numbers reported by most major IT companies recently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a valuation perspective, we feel the current entry price is still not very attractive and would expect some further consolidation to take place in the near term.

What should be our investment strategy for the next one or two years? Should we bet on growth stocks aggressively or tilt toward defensives? We would advocate building a portfolio with a combination of both with a slightly higher bias to defensives in sectors like FMCG, private banks and healthcare. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Independently, each of them is benefitting from favourable tailwinds both from a valuation perspective and industry outlook.

On the growth stocks, we are bullish on Tourism-related industries like hospitality/airlines, etc., which are poised to benefit from a strong structural demand.

Why do we observe a divergence in the performance between PSU banks and private bank stocks? What course of action should investors consider for them? PSU banks came of age in 2023. There has been a stark and noticeable improvement in the manner they have been run by the current management over the last few years.

Underwriting standards have improved, NPAs are in control, governance has strengthened and most importantly they have been able to attract and retain good talent.

Private banks have always traded at a premium to their public counterparts due to the above reasons and continue to do so. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Therefore, there was an inherent catch-up that the PSU banks were long overdue for which finally occurred last year.

Investors can continue to stick to high-quality private banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank which have stayed flat over the last three years despite posting healthy earnings growth.

On the PSU side, one can stick with the broader index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If one has to invest ₹ 10 lakh in this market, how should he/she allocate it across different asset classes in the current market scenario? This is an opportune time to build a multi-asset portfolio given the relative attractiveness of each of the asset classes i.e. equities, fixed income and gold.

For an aggressive investor with an over five-year time horizon, we would recommend allocating 60-65 per cent of their portfolio to equities with a strong large-cap bias. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One can take positions in that segment through low-cost, passive index funds and flexi-cap funds which tend to significantly increase their large-cap holdings during volatile and overheated markets.

The remaining can be put into mid/small caps through a 6-12 month staggered approach. Avoid lump sum investments in those segments right now.

This is also a particularly good time to invest in fixed-income instruments as we near the peak of the rate cycle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has the twin benefit of locking in high yields and positioning our portfolios for potential capital gains due to impending interest rate cuts.

A 3-5 per cent allocation to gold provides a good hedge against market volatility.

One can take exposure to the latter two either directly or through multi-asset allocation funds since they are tactical calls and the entry/exit needs to be monitored. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of the expert, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

